Brandes Investment Partners LP Acquires 1,932 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5,338.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,471,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 38,746,167 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5,555.9% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,352,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,266,384,000 after buying an additional 2,311,016 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $182,400,000. Packer & Co Ltd raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 1,239,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,635,000 after buying an additional 649,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,598,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,643,000 after buying an additional 629,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,710 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $407,172.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 18,303 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $2,008,571.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,465,019.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,573 shares of company stock valued at $17,293,454. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPM opened at $109.16 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $91.11 and a 1-year high of $119.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.33. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $29.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.56%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JPM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, HSBC set a $102.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

