Boston Family Office LLC Raises Stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Boston Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Willingdon Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 10.2% during the first quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 63,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 34.4% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 7,822 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 8.9% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 677.2% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 12.8% during the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 152,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 17,337 shares in the last quarter. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SLB shares. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schlumberger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $51.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.78.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Alexander C. Juden sold 8,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total value of $374,155.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,260 shares in the company, valued at $3,041,555.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Simon Ayat sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $1,152,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 255,971 shares in the company, valued at $11,800,263.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $35.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.39. Schlumberger Limited. has a fifty-two week low of $34.46 and a fifty-two week high of $70.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 5.87%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.46%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

