BNP Paribas Begins Coverage on GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB)

BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) in a research report released on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $84.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GRUB. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of GrubHub from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of GrubHub from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of GrubHub from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. GrubHub presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $112.67.

Shares of GRUB opened at $65.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 53.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.12. GrubHub has a 12-month low of $60.20 and a 12-month high of $149.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $323.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.23 million. GrubHub had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The business’s revenue was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that GrubHub will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other GrubHub news, CEO Matthew M. Maloney acquired 15,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.87 per share, with a total value of $1,000,035.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,621 shares in the company, valued at $883,594.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel Pike Hall sold 2,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $211,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,545 shares of company stock valued at $259,902. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRUB. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in GrubHub in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GrubHub by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 432 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in GrubHub in the first quarter worth about $33,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in GrubHub in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GrubHub in the first quarter worth about $46,000.

About GrubHub

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

