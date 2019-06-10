BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 6,394 Shares of Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV) by 63,940.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,394 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Minerva Neurosciences were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 22.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 23,059 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,537,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,297,000 after purchasing an additional 16,956 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 13,332 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 89,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 21,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NERV opened at $5.00 on Monday. Minerva Neurosciences Inc has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $12.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.62.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences Inc will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

NERV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. BidaskClub raised Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th.

In other news, major shareholder Venture Associates L. Index III sold 134,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total value of $897,954.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Venture Associates L. Index III sold 36,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $257,846.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 171,602 shares of company stock valued at $1,157,017. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.

