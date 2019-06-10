BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 2,626 Shares of Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) by 157.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Tilly’s were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tilly’s by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,533,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,652,000 after buying an additional 609,429 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,411,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,325,000 after purchasing an additional 110,932 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 84.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,095,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,761,000 after purchasing an additional 502,560 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 270.9% in the fourth quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,042,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,325,000 after purchasing an additional 761,710 shares during the period. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 712,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,733,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLYS opened at $8.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Tilly’s Inc has a 12-month low of $7.71 and a 12-month high of $25.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.72 million, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.77.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Tilly’s had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $460.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Tilly’s’s quarterly revenue was up 272.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tilly’s Inc will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TLYS. ValuEngine raised shares of Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Monday, March 11th. B. Riley set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Tilly’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

In related news, CFO Michael Henry bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.47 per share, with a total value of $28,675.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,581.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon Kubo sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $144,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $181,759 in the last three months. 48.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tilly’s Profile

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

