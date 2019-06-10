BlackRock Inc. Has $413.50 Million Holdings in Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,932,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 69,416 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Proto Labs worth $413,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,625,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $424,668,000 after acquiring an additional 100,343 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 558,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,710,000 after acquiring an additional 38,650 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 442,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,880,000 after acquiring an additional 10,667 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,295,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 290,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,738,000 after acquiring an additional 31,984 shares during the period. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRLB stock opened at $103.82 on Monday. Proto Labs Inc has a 12-month low of $94.20 and a 12-month high of $166.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.67. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.57.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $113.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Proto Labs Inc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.00.

Proto Labs Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

