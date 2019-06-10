BlackRock Inc. Acquires 21,452 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,666,838 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 21,452 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.14% of Rogers worth $423,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROG. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Rogers by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 402,566 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,878,000 after purchasing an additional 190,848 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rogers during the fourth quarter worth about $18,528,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rogers during the first quarter worth about $104,000. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rogers during the fourth quarter worth about $4,646,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Rogers by 302.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,579 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,195,000 after purchasing an additional 38,772 shares during the period. 93.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROG. ValuEngine cut shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Rogers in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Rogers from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.80.

ROG stock opened at $156.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 3.42. Rogers Co. has a 12 month low of $89.21 and a 12 month high of $206.43.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $239.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.25 million. Rogers had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rogers Co. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Marc J. Beulque sold 209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $40,337.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 13,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.13, for a total transaction of $2,540,882.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,204,278.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,003 shares of company stock valued at $3,346,540 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

