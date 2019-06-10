Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Receives $91.17 Average Target Price from Analysts

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.17.

BLKB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Stephens downgraded shares of Blackbaud from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Blackbaud to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th.

NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $77.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.20. Blackbaud has a 52 week low of $58.23 and a 52 week high of $120.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The company had revenue of $215.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.32 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blackbaud will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Blackbaud’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.67%.

In related news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 400 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $30,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,375.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Blackbaud by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 109,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,111,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Blackbaud by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,493,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $455,982,000 after acquiring an additional 99,637 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Blackbaud by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Blackbaud by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in Blackbaud by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 10,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

