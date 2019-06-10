Bitcoin Planet (BTPL) Price Tops $0.0011

Bitcoin Planet (CURRENCY:BTPL) traded 36.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Planet has traded 22.1% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Planet has a total market cap of $7,308.00 and approximately $26.00 worth of Bitcoin Planet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Planet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Novaexchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.20 or 0.01879696 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00077186 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00348078 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00015072 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006441 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00012458 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00009048 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00006533 BTC.

Bitcoin Planet Profile

Bitcoin Planet (BTPL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2017. Bitcoin Planet’s total supply is 7,302,962 coins and its circulating supply is 6,804,362 coins. Bitcoin Planet’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_planet_ . Bitcoin Planet’s official website is bitcoin-planet.net

Bitcoin Planet Coin Trading

Bitcoin Planet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Planet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Planet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Planet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

