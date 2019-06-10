Bienville Capital Management LLC Sells 13,327 Shares of BLACKROCK 2022/COM (NYSE:BGIO)

Bienville Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of BLACKROCK 2022/COM (NYSE:BGIO) by 53.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,327 shares during the period. Bienville Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BLACKROCK 2022/COM were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BGIO. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in BLACKROCK 2022/COM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in BLACKROCK 2022/COM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BLACKROCK 2022/COM in the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BLACKROCK 2022/COM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BLACKROCK 2022/COM in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

BGIO stock opened at $9.38 on Monday. BLACKROCK 2022/COM has a 12-month low of $7.66 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

BLACKROCK 2022/COM Company Profile

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC, BlackRock International Limited, and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests primarily in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month U.S.

