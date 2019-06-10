Bienville Capital Management LLC Has $1.30 Million Position in Vaneck Vectors Egypt Index Etf (BMV:EGPT)

Bienville Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vaneck Vectors Egypt Index Etf (BMV:EGPT) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,065 shares during the quarter. Vaneck Vectors Egypt Index Etf accounts for about 0.1% of Bienville Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Bienville Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vaneck Vectors Egypt Index Etf were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Vaneck Vectors Egypt Index Etf by 138.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 14,251 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Vaneck Vectors Egypt Index Etf during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vaneck Vectors Egypt Index Etf by 110.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vaneck Vectors Egypt Index Etf by 370.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vaneck Vectors Egypt Index Etf during the first quarter worth approximately $16,829,000.

Vaneck Vectors Egypt Index Etf has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $37.68.

