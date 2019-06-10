Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Price Target Raised to $125.00

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $70.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BYND. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and issued a $101.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Friday. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $89.35 price target for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Monday, May 6th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.23.

Beyond Meat stock opened at $138.65 on Friday. Beyond Meat has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $149.46.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $40.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.93 million. Beyond Meat’s quarterly revenue was up 214.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Raymond J. Lane acquired 29,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $736,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dariush Ajami acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

