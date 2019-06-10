Benchmark Analysts Give OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) a $7.00 Price Target

Benchmark set a $7.00 target price on OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) in a research report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital set a $8.00 target price on shares of OncoCyte and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OncoCyte from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on OncoCyte in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. OncoCyte presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.00.

OncoCyte stock opened at $4.09 on Friday. OncoCyte has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $6.92.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in OncoCyte in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,836,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OncoCyte during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of OncoCyte by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 410,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 15,115 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in OncoCyte in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in OncoCyte in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer.

