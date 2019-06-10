Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.21.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BDC shares. ValuEngine lowered Belden from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Belden in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet raised Belden from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Belden to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Belden by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 74,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Belden by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Belden by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Belden by 8.4% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Belden by 1.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BDC traded up $1.21 on Monday, hitting $57.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,100. Belden has a 1 year low of $37.79 and a 1 year high of $76.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $587.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.17 million. Belden had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 7.15%. Belden’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Belden will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Belden’s payout ratio is presently 3.30%.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

