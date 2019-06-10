Barrett Asset Management LLC Has $24.22 Million Holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Barrett Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 455,236 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises 1.6% of Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $24,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tyvor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,370,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 5,035 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 749.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,939 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,302 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 9,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,944,001 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $310,675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481,378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TJX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Argus increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.46.

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $75,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,019,657.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $87,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,468. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 109,978 shares of company stock valued at $5,957,230 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $51.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. TJX Companies Inc has a one year low of $41.49 and a one year high of $56.64.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 57.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.60%.

TJX Companies declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 27th that allows the company to buyback $2.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

