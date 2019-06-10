Bank of Montreal Can Sells 893 Shares of St. Joe Co (NYSE:JOE)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in St. Joe Co (NYSE:JOE) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 893 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOE. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of St. Joe in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of St. Joe in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 133.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 298.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 12,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

JOE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded St. Joe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. TheStreet downgraded St. Joe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

JOE stock opened at $16.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $985.49 million, a P/E ratio of 96.29 and a beta of 0.96. St. Joe Co has a 1-year low of $12.63 and a 1-year high of $18.45.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.00 million during the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 31.58% and a return on equity of 2.82%.

St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through four segments: Residential Real Estate, Hospitality, Commercial Leasing and Sales, and Forestry. The Residential Real Estate segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes.

