Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) will post $1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.40. Bank of Hawaii posted earnings of $1.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full year earnings of $5.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $5.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $6.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bank of Hawaii.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $168.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.51 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 30.64% and a return on equity of 17.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share.

BOH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Compass Point lowered shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Hawaii presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.60.

In other news, Vice Chairman James C. Polk sold 6,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.82, for a total transaction of $499,144.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,291 shares in the company, valued at $2,528,938.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 9.1% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 3.6% during the first quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 26.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 3.8% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bank of Hawaii stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $80.42. 3,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,768. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.89. Bank of Hawaii has a 1 year low of $63.64 and a 1 year high of $88.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

