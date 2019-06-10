Banco Santander S.A. Purchases Shares of 20,900 SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 20,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 90.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 724,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,512,000 after purchasing an additional 344,284 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 340.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 425,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,155,000 after acquiring an additional 329,136 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 461,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,090,000 after acquiring an additional 85,900 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,097,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,179,000.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:XME opened at $25.90 on Monday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52 week low of $24.25 and a 52 week high of $38.59.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/10/banco-santander-s-a-purchases-shares-of-20900-spdr-sp-metals-mining-etf-nysearcaxme.html.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.