Banco Santander S.A. Invests $345,000 in CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS) Stock

Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 7,247 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in CBS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in CBS by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBS by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,586 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 8,055 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CBS by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,316 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $10,332,000 after purchasing an additional 80,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBS by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,862 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Get CBS alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CBS. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CBS from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of CBS from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CBS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of CBS in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of CBS from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. CBS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.93.

Shares of CBS stock opened at $48.42 on Monday. CBS Co. has a 52 week low of $41.38 and a 52 week high of $59.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

CBS (NYSE:CBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The media conglomerate reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01). CBS had a return on equity of 66.79% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CBS Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. CBS’s payout ratio is 13.87%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/10/banco-santander-s-a-invests-345000-in-cbs-co-nysecbs-stock.html.

CBS Company Profile

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

See Also: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS).

Receive News & Ratings for CBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.