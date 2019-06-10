Avestar Capital LLC Purchases 104 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 277.1% during the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 264 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co increased its position in United Parcel Service by 161.0% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 55.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total value of $159,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $98.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $84.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.19. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.89 and a 52-week high of $125.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.03). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 205.26% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $17.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.04%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UPS. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.05.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

