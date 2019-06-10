Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Price Target Raised to GBX 500

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) had its target price hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 500 ($6.53) in a research note published on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 420 ($5.49) to GBX 525 ($6.86) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. Numis Securities upped their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 532 ($6.95) to GBX 705 ($9.21) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 620 ($8.10) price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Thursday. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 482 ($6.30) to GBX 609 ($7.96) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Auto Trader Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 527.50 ($6.89).

AUTO opened at GBX 596.40 ($7.79) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 553.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Auto Trader Group has a 1-year low of GBX 375.60 ($4.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 601.40 ($7.86). The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a GBX 4.60 ($0.06) dividend. This is a positive change from Auto Trader Group’s previous dividend of $2.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. Auto Trader Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.29%.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

