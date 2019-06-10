Ausnet Services (ASX:AST) Sets New 52-Week High at $1.89

Ausnet Services Ltd (ASX:AST) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$1.89 ($1.34) and last traded at A$1.85 ($1.31), with a volume of 2413412 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$1.86 ($1.32).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.23, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.43.

Get Ausnet Services alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.65%. Ausnet Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.57%.

In related news, insider Nino Ficca 316,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/10/ausnet-services-asxast-sets-new-52-week-high-at-1-89.html.

Ausnet Services Company Profile (ASX:AST)

AusNet Services Ltd engages in energy delivery services business in Australia. The company operates through Electricity Distribution, Gas Distribution, Electricity Transmission, and Commercial Energy Services segments. The Electricity Distribution segment carries electricity from the high voltage transmission network to end users in eastern Victoria.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Ausnet Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ausnet Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.