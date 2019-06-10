Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) Insider Grant Kvalheim Purchases 40,000 Shares

Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) insider Grant Kvalheim acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE ATH traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.02. 1,787,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,481,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.97. Athene Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $37.20 and a 12-month high of $53.92.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Athene had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Athene by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in Athene by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Athene by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Athene by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 29,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Athene by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Athene in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Athene from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.17 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Athene from $67.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.52.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

