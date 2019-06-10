Aspire Private Capital LLC Purchases 2,134 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 4.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 1.9% of Aspire Private Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $80.23 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $77.66 and a 12 month high of $80.31.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.158 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

