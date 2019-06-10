Aspire Private Capital LLC Has $727,000 Position in SPDR S TR/CITI INTL GOVT INFL (BMV:WIP)

Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in SPDR S TR/CITI INTL GOVT INFL (BMV:WIP) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S TR/CITI INTL GOVT INFL were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WIP. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S TR/CITI INTL GOVT INFL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S TR/CITI INTL GOVT INFL by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in SPDR S TR/CITI INTL GOVT INFL by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S TR/CITI INTL GOVT INFL by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S TR/CITI INTL GOVT INFL by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 35,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S TR/CITI INTL GOVT INFL has a 52 week low of $54.05 and a 52 week high of $60.27.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2371 per share. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. This is a boost from SPDR S TR/CITI INTL GOVT INFL’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

