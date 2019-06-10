Ardor Price Hits $0.10 on Major Exchanges (ARDR)

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001260 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, Bittrex, HitBTC and Stocks.Exchange. Ardor has a market capitalization of $99.91 million and $2.26 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00017841 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00025877 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005814 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004516 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000439 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2016. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ardor is www.ardorplatform.org . The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org . The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ardor

Ardor can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Poloniex, Bittrex, OKEx, LiteBit.eu, Upbit, HitBTC and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

