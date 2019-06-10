ARC Resources’ (ARX) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated their hold rating on shares of ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ARX. GMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$12.75 to C$14.25 in a research report on Friday, February 8th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of ARC Resources from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.08.

Shares of ARX opened at C$7.09 on Friday. ARC Resources has a 1-year low of C$7.02 and a 1-year high of C$15.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.10.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.25). The business had revenue of C$329.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$339.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ARC Resources will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a jun 19 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 206.90%.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

