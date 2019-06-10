Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.44% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Aravive Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops therapeutic proteins for the treatment of metabolic diseases and endocrine disorders. Aravive Inc. is based in TX, United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush started coverage on Aravive in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Aravive in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Aravive stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.05. 18,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.78 and a quick ratio of 7.78. The company has a market capitalization of $67.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.35. Aravive has a 52 week low of $3.07 and a 52 week high of $15.30.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.70 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Aravive will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Aravive by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 143,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 5,677 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Aravive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aravive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aravive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aravive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. 27.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Its lead candidate is AVB-S6-500, a soluble Fc-fusion protein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer, and pancreatic cancer.

