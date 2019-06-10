Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 410,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 30,617 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $22,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AIT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $45,049,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,362,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,203,000 after buying an additional 267,302 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,034,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,775,000 after buying an additional 165,706 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 200,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,841,000 after buying an additional 54,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 121,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,538,000 after buying an additional 51,087 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

NYSE AIT opened at $57.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.28. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 52 week low of $50.56 and a 52 week high of $82.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The business had revenue of $885.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.16%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AIT shares. Longbow Research raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/10/applied-industrial-technologies-nyseait-shares-bought-by-geode-capital-management-llc.html.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

Featured Story: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.