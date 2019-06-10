Aphria (NYSE:APHA) Shares Up 2.5%

Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA)’s share price was up 2.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.48 and last traded at $7.45. Approximately 85,716 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,166,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.27.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on APHA shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Aphria in a report on Thursday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Clarus Securities assumed coverage on Aphria in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.75 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Aphria in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

Get Aphria alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 53.14 and a beta of 3.37.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $55.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.11 million. Equities research analysts predict that Aphria Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APHA. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Aphria during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,175,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Aphria during the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Aphria by 1,307.8% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,057,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,866,000 after purchasing an additional 982,671 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aphria during the first quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Aphria during the fourth quarter valued at about $671,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.54% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Aphria (NYSE:APHA) Shares Up 2.5%” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/10/aphria-nyseapha-shares-up-2-5.html.

About Aphria (NYSE:APHA)

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Aphria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aphria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.