Analyzing LegacyTexas Financial Group (NASDAQ:LTXB) and Madison County Financial (NASDAQ:MCBK)

LegacyTexas Financial Group (NASDAQ:LTXB) and Madison County Financial (OTCMKTS:MCBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LegacyTexas Financial Group and Madison County Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LegacyTexas Financial Group $464.22 million 3.95 $154.18 million $2.90 12.97 Madison County Financial $19.41 million 3.67 $5.58 million N/A N/A

LegacyTexas Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Madison County Financial.

Risk and Volatility

LegacyTexas Financial Group has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Madison County Financial has a beta of 0.12, indicating that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares LegacyTexas Financial Group and Madison County Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LegacyTexas Financial Group 33.36% 13.43% 1.56% Madison County Financial N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for LegacyTexas Financial Group and Madison County Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LegacyTexas Financial Group 0 2 3 0 2.60 Madison County Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

LegacyTexas Financial Group presently has a consensus price target of $45.88, indicating a potential upside of 21.94%. Given LegacyTexas Financial Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe LegacyTexas Financial Group is more favorable than Madison County Financial.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.2% of LegacyTexas Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of LegacyTexas Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of Madison County Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

LegacyTexas Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Madison County Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. LegacyTexas Financial Group pays out 34.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. LegacyTexas Financial Group has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. LegacyTexas Financial Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

LegacyTexas Financial Group beats Madison County Financial on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

LegacyTexas Financial Group Company Profile

LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc. operates as the holding company for LegacyTexas Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company's lending products comprise commercial and consumer real estate loans; secured and unsecured commercial and industrial loans; permanent loans secured by first and second mortgages on one- to four-family residences; construction and land loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans, including new and used automobile loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by savings deposits. It also provides insurance and title services. As of January 23, 2018, the company had 3 administrative offices, 44 full-service branches, and 1 commercial loan production office located in Houston, Texas, as well as a Warehouse Purchase Program office located in Littleton, Colorado. The company was formerly known as ViewPoint Financial Group, Inc. and changed its name to LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc. in January 2015. LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc. is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Madison County Financial Company Profile

Madison County Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for Madison County Bank, provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Nebraska, the United States. It offers deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, and time deposits; debt securities; and debit cards. The company also provides agricultural real estate, machinery and equipment, livestock and crop, and operating loans; real estate, construction, investment property, and working capital loans, as well as equipment financing; residential mortgage loans, including conventional, portfolio, and construction home loans; government loans; home equity lines of credit; second mortgages; and home improvement, automobiles, trucks and vans, recreational vehicles, and personal loans, as well as overdraft protection services. In addition, it provides online banking, such as mobile banking and deposit, bill pay, and estatement services. The company was formerly known as Madison County Holding Company and changed its name to Madison County Financial, Inc. in October 2012. Madison County Financial, Inc. was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Madison, Nebraska.

