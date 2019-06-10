Analyzing Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB) & Codorus Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CVLY)

Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB) and Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Gouverneur Bancorp alerts:

This table compares Gouverneur Bancorp and Codorus Valley Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gouverneur Bancorp $6.84 million 4.00 $1.19 million N/A N/A Codorus Valley Bancorp $93.64 million 2.09 $19.54 million N/A N/A

Codorus Valley Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Gouverneur Bancorp.

Dividends

Gouverneur Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Codorus Valley Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Codorus Valley Bancorp has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Codorus Valley Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Gouverneur Bancorp and Codorus Valley Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gouverneur Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Codorus Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Gouverneur Bancorp has a beta of 0.12, suggesting that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Codorus Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.5% of Codorus Valley Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of Gouverneur Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Codorus Valley Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Gouverneur Bancorp and Codorus Valley Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gouverneur Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Codorus Valley Bancorp 20.38% 11.08% 1.08%

Summary

Codorus Valley Bancorp beats Gouverneur Bancorp on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gouverneur Bancorp

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Gouverneur Savings and Loan Association that provides banking services to individuals and businesses in New York. The company's deposit products include passbook savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, consumer loans, automobile loans, non-real estate commercial loans; and commercial and non-mortgage loans to local businesses for working capital, machinery and equipment purchases, expansion, and other business purposes. The company also invests in general obligation municipal bonds and debt securities issued by the United States government and its agencies; and mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises. It serves primarily the southern St. Lawrence County, and northern Jefferson and Lewis counties in New York State through two full-service branch offices. The company was founded in 1892 and is based in Gouverneur, New York. Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Cambray Mutual Holding Company.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits. It also offers commercial real estate, industrial, and construction loans; commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and other loans. In addition, it provides personal and mortgage banking, wealth management, and real estate settlement services; and sells non-deposit investment products. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 26 full service financial centers located in South Central Pennsylvania primarily in York and Lancaster County; and Baltimore County, Baltimore City, and Harford County in Central Maryland. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in York, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Gouverneur Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gouverneur Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.