Analysts Set Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (BIT:F) Price Target at $15.80

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (BIT:F) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €15.80 ($18.37).

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. HSBC set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €12.50 ($14.53) price objective on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 18th.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 52-week low of €5.86 ($6.81) and a 52-week high of €9.08 ($10.56).

