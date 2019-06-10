Analysts Set American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Target Price at $38.00

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on APEI shares. BidaskClub raised shares of American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of American Public Education to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet raised shares of American Public Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of American Public Education in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APEI. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in American Public Education by 2.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in American Public Education by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in American Public Education by 3.8% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in American Public Education by 4.2% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 22,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in American Public Education by 3.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ APEI traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.40. 786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,135. The company has a quick ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $483.98 million, a PE ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.80. American Public Education has a 52-week low of $26.37 and a 52-week high of $46.15.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $73.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.51 million. American Public Education had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Public Education will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

