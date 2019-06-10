Analysts Expect Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.59 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) to announce $1.59 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.62 and the lowest is $1.57. Federal Realty Investment Trust reported earnings per share of $1.55 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full-year earnings of $6.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.36 to $6.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.69 to $6.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $232.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.09 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Mizuho lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 57,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. HRT Financial LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $371,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,978,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FRT traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $131.14. The company had a trading volume of 341,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,762. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.48. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $115.09 and a 12 month high of $139.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 65.49%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.