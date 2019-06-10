Analysts Expect EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $827.40 Million

Analysts expect that EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) will post $827.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for EnerSys’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $831.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $823.80 million. EnerSys reported sales of $670.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that EnerSys will report full-year sales of $3.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.39 billion to $3.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow EnerSys.

Get EnerSys alerts:

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. EnerSys had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $796.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.10 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ENS shares. ValuEngine cut EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnerSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. TheStreet cut EnerSys from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Sidoti set a $101.00 target price on EnerSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on EnerSys from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.95.

Shares of EnerSys stock opened at $61.76 on Monday. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $55.51 and a 12 month high of $89.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is presently 14.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in EnerSys by 2.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in EnerSys by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in EnerSys by 0.9% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in EnerSys by 109.2% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. lifted its stake in EnerSys by 5.6% during the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

Recommended Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EnerSys (ENS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.