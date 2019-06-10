Analysts Anticipate Wageworks Inc (NYSE:WAGE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $125.93 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Wageworks Inc (NYSE:WAGE) will report sales of $125.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Wageworks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $122.27 million and the highest estimate coming in at $128.51 million. Wageworks reported sales of $126.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wageworks will report full year sales of $478.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $477.53 million to $479.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $496.63 million, with estimates ranging from $485.69 million to $503.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Wageworks.

Get Wageworks alerts:

Wageworks (NYSE:WAGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $118.08 million for the quarter. Wageworks had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 3.97%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Wageworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Wageworks from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Wageworks to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wageworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Wageworks by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wageworks during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wageworks during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in shares of Wageworks during the 4th quarter worth $183,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Wageworks during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Wageworks stock opened at $51.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.80 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Wageworks has a twelve month low of $25.15 and a twelve month high of $56.80.

About Wageworks

WageWorks, Inc is a leader in administering Consumer-Directed Benefits (CDBs). WageWorks is solely dedicated to administering CDBs, including pre-tax spending accounts, such as Health Savings Accounts (HSAs), health and dependent care Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs), Health Reimbursement Arrangements (HRAs), as well as Commuter Benefit Services, including transit and parking programs, wellness programs, COBRA, and other employee benefits.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wageworks (WAGE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wageworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wageworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.