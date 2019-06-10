Analysts Anticipate Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) Will Post Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) to announce earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Mellanox Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.59. Mellanox Technologies posted earnings per share of $1.25 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Mellanox Technologies will report full year earnings of $6.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.33 to $6.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.83 to $7.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mellanox Technologies.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.30). Mellanox Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $305.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Mellanox Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MLNX shares. BidaskClub cut Mellanox Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Mellanox Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Mellanox Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Mellanox Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.95 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mellanox Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MLNX opened at $111.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Mellanox Technologies has a 1-year low of $65.68 and a 1-year high of $121.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.41.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $473,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steve Sanghi bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.54 per share, with a total value of $2,210,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 520,710 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $38,247,000 after purchasing an additional 145,078 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. boosted its position in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 11,100 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $832,000. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $467,000. Finally, Noked Capital LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,979,000. 75.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mellanox Technologies Company Profile

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells interconnect products and solutions. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; and Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

