Analysts Anticipate Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $76.21 Million

Equities analysts expect Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) to announce $76.21 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Eventbrite’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $76.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $76.10 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Eventbrite will report full-year sales of $315.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $312.00 million to $321.33 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $372.98 million, with estimates ranging from $361.90 million to $382.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Eventbrite.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $81.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EB. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Eventbrite to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Eventbrite and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eventbrite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.40.

NYSE:EB traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $16.38. The stock had a trading volume of 803,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,538. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Eventbrite has a 12-month low of $15.30 and a 12-month high of $40.25.

In other news, Director Andrew Dreskin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Patrick David Poels sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $624,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 965,399 shares of company stock valued at $20,645,176. Corporate insiders own 19.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EB. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Eventbrite during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,794,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Eventbrite during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,442,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Eventbrite during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,442,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Eventbrite by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 866,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,615,000 after purchasing an additional 248,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Eventbrite by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 796,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,148,000 after purchasing an additional 290,404 shares in the last quarter. 44.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and event technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

