Analysts Anticipate DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) to Post $0.07 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for DASAN Zhone Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.09. DASAN Zhone Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that DASAN Zhone Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.67. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.58 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow DASAN Zhone Solutions.

Get DASAN Zhone Solutions alerts:

DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $74.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.00 million. DASAN Zhone Solutions had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 0.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. B. Riley started coverage on DASAN Zhone Solutions in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions in a report on Friday, March 1st.

DASAN Zhone Solutions stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.57. The company had a trading volume of 863 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.03 million, a P/E ratio of 67.20 and a beta of 0.44. DASAN Zhone Solutions has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $15.59.

In related news, CFO Mikhail Golomb purchased 10,256 shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,996.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DASAN Zhone Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 40.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,470 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DASAN Zhone Solutions in the first quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,542 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.02% of the company’s stock.

About DASAN Zhone Solutions

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks worldwide. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

See Also: Net Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DASAN Zhone Solutions (DZSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DASAN Zhone Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DASAN Zhone Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.