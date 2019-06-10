Amica Retiree Medical Trust Reduces Stake in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust reduced its position in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 17.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 853 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 24,822,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,605,260,000 after purchasing an additional 653,071 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Regency Centers by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 297,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,457,000 after acquiring an additional 16,509 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Regency Centers by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Regency Centers by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Regency Centers by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 13,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on REG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Citigroup set a $76.00 target price on shares of Regency Centers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $64.00 target price on shares of Regency Centers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.33.

Shares of Regency Centers stock opened at $67.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Regency Centers Corp has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $69.01.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $286.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.40 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Analysts expect that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.585 dividend. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

In other news, insider Alan Todd Roth sold 1,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $108,018.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,715.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James D. Thompson sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total transaction of $927,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 63,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,190,878.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,658 shares of company stock worth $1,102,559 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

