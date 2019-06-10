Amica Retiree Medical Trust Invests $47,000 in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 11,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 2.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 17.1% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust raised its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 1.7% during the first quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 8,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 65.5% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Get TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $111.65 on Monday. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a fifty-two week low of $84.41 and a fifty-two week high of $139.91. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.83.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.07). TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $488.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 144,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $13,600,946.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens set a $110.00 price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 15th. BidaskClub upgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE to $95.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.90.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/10/amica-retiree-medical-trust-invests-47000-in-take-two-interactive-software-inc-nasdaqttwo.html.

About TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.