American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) Position Trimmed by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) by 34.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in American Realty Investors were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in American Realty Investors by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 148,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the period. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ARL opened at $12.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.39, a current ratio of 11.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. American Realty Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.19 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The company has a market capitalization of $195.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.35.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 165.23%. The company had revenue of $11.93 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of American Realty Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

American Realty Investors Company Profile

American Realty Investors, Inc acquires, develops, and owns residential and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

