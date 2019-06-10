American International Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,344 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MEI. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 5.6% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 549,029 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,801,000 after purchasing an additional 28,987 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 3.8% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,114 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 161,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,509 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 9.2% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 30,980 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Methode Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum raised shares of Methode Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.25.

In other news, CAO Amit N. Patel acquired 1,021 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.54 per share, with a total value of $28,118.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MEI opened at $25.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $945.73 million, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.49. Methode Electronics Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.99 and a 12 month high of $45.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $246.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.29 million. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 18.64%. Methode Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

