Ameri (NASDAQ:AMRH) vs. ReneSola (NASDAQ:SOL) Financial Analysis

Ameri (NASDAQ:AMRH) and ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

Get Ameri alerts:

This table compares Ameri and ReneSola’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ameri -40.32% -78.62% -36.46% ReneSola 5.09% 7.57% 2.19%

This is a summary of recent ratings for Ameri and ReneSola, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ameri 0 0 0 0 N/A ReneSola 0 1 1 0 2.50

ReneSola has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,660.00%. Given ReneSola’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ReneSola is more favorable than Ameri.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ameri and ReneSola’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ameri $43.00 million 0.38 -$16.90 million ($0.66) -0.50 ReneSola $80.50 million 0.59 $1.76 million $0.01 125.00

ReneSola has higher revenue and earnings than Ameri. Ameri is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ReneSola, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.5% of Ameri shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.8% of ReneSola shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.3% of Ameri shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Ameri has a beta of 2.03, suggesting that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ReneSola has a beta of 2.09, suggesting that its share price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ReneSola beats Ameri on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ameri Company Profile

Ameri Holdings, Inc. specializes in delivering SAP cloud, digital and enterprise services to clients worldwide. Its services center around SAP and include technology consulting, business intelligence, cloud services, application development/integration and maintenance, implementation services, infrastructure services, and independent validation services, all of which can be delivered as a set of managed services or on an on-demand service basis, or a combination of both. The company was founded by Srinidhi Devanur in February 1994 and is headquartered in Suwanee, GA.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: solar power project development, EPC services, and electricity revenue generation. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system and other components, and construction contracting and management services. Further, the company generates and sells electricity. As of February 28, 2018, it operated approximately 80 solar power projects with an aggregate capacity of 212 MW. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Ameri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.