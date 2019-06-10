Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.40.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMCX. ValuEngine downgraded Amc Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amc Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Amc Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Amc Networks in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amc Networks by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 796,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,854,000 after purchasing an additional 38,737 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Amc Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Amc Networks by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 30,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its stake in Amc Networks by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,549,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,909,000 after acquiring an additional 111,427 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in Amc Networks by 343.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 25,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 19,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMCX traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $54.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. Amc Networks has a fifty-two week low of $51.04 and a fifty-two week high of $69.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.86.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.39. Amc Networks had a return on equity of 152.19% and a net margin of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $784.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. Amc Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Amc Networks will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amc Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

