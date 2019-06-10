Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 205 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 150,721.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 109,486,103 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 109,413,510 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 29,599,653 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $59,288,105,000 after purchasing an additional 516,913 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,807,758 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $38,762,479,000 after purchasing an additional 261,129 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,751,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,516,567,000 after purchasing an additional 113,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 700,301.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,999,295 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,010,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998,724 shares in the last quarter. 55.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $1,804.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.57, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.62. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,307.00 and a 12 month high of $2,050.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $2.48. The company had revenue of $59.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 26.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,858.25, for a total transaction of $1,858,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,582,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,838.32, for a total value of $696,723.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $11,594,284.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,932 shares of company stock worth $24,196,737 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, April 29th. BidaskClub raised Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,300.00 price objective (up previously from $2,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price objective (up previously from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $1,960.00 to $2,030.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,196.39.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

