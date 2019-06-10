Amazon.com (AMZN) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN):

6/10/2019 – Amazon.com was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/3/2019 – Amazon.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Loop Capital. They now have a $2,380.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $2,200.00.

5/30/2019 – Amazon.com was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/29/2019 – Amazon.com is now covered by analysts at Pivotal Research. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/28/2019 – Amazon.com had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $2,500.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $2,400.00.

5/14/2019 – Amazon.com was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/29/2019 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $2,050.00 to $2,275.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2019 – Amazon.com was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Amazon reported impressive first-quarter results wherein both the earnings and revenues have grown on a year-over-year basis. The company continued to benefit from its solid Prime momentum during the reported quarter. Rapid adoption of Prime owing to its customer benefits and strengthening grocery services drove its top-line growth. Further, expanding content portfolio of Prime remained a major positive. Additionally, Amazon’s continued momentum in AWS remains a major positive. Strengthening AWS services and its growing adoption continued to aid Amazon’s cloud dominance. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to over a year. However, rising cloud competition from the likes of Microsoft Azure and Google cloud is a significant headwind. Also, heavy investment in fulfillment centers is a concern.”

4/29/2019 – Amazon.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/26/2019 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from $2,070.00 to $2,225.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/26/2019 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $1,930.00 to $2,050.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/26/2019 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/26/2019 – Amazon.com had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $2,100.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $2,085.00.

4/26/2019 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $1,960.00 to $2,030.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/26/2019 – Amazon.com had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $2,200.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $2,100.00.

4/26/2019 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $2,300.00 to $2,315.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/26/2019 – Amazon.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $2,300.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $2,000.00.

4/26/2019 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/26/2019 – Amazon.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Aegis. They now have a $2,250.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $2,225.00.

4/26/2019 – Amazon.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/26/2019 – Amazon.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a $2,400.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $2,100.00.

4/26/2019 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson to $2,550.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2019 – Amazon.com had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $1,861.69 price target on the stock, down previously from $2,000.00.

4/22/2019 – Amazon.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $2,300.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “We expect continued top line momentum following an impressive holiday season given the healthy macro backdrop, strong retail sales growth in the U.S., the Prime membership fee increase in 1H:18, and outsized growth from AWS and advertising, which we believe will drive further operating margin expansion in 2019 despite the company’s intentions to ramp up investments throughout the year. Amazon is well-positioned as the leader in two large/fast growing markets (retail and cloud), and we believe the company’s advertising business, which is still in the early stages, will continue to benefit as more businesses shift ad budgets Amazon’s way given its dominance in product search. Our price target remains $2,300.””

AMZN traded up $56.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,860.63. The stock had a trading volume of 5,110,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,292,070. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,307.00 and a 1 year high of $2,050.50. The firm has a market cap of $888.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $2.48. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $59.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 26.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,838.32, for a total value of $696,723.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,594,284.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,934.42, for a total value of $4,836,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,344,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 12,932 shares of company stock valued at $24,196,737. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $30,000. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 55.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

