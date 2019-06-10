Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Now Covered by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Alteryx to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Alteryx from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Alteryx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Alteryx from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Alteryx has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.85.

Shares of NYSE AYX opened at $95.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -475.75, a PEG ratio of 40.97 and a beta of 1.07. Alteryx has a 1 year low of $34.80 and a 1 year high of $99.81.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $76.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.41 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 4.90% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alteryx will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Scott Jones sold 1,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.63, for a total transaction of $151,218.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy I. Maudlin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $1,291,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,430 shares of company stock valued at $7,770,818. Corporate insiders own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYX. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 205.5% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 70.7% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the first quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the first quarter valued at $226,000. 64.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

