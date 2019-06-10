Alphasimplex Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Alphasimplex Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 154,111 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 19,057 shares during the period. Investors Bancorp comprises approximately 0.6% of Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISBC. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 978.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 18,776.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,663 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,633 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Ffcm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 1,771.4% in the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 12,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 11,904 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

ISBC opened at $10.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Investors Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $13.72.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $173.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.65 million. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 7.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Investors Bancorp Inc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 54.32%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ISBC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Investors Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.61.

In related news, Director Robert C. Albanese sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $59,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

